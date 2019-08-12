FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Fire sweeps Indiana warehouse complex hit by April blaze

 
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A fire has swept a vacant warehouse complex in western Indiana nearly four months after another blaze damaged the same site.

Terre Haute firefighters who were called to the warehouses on the city’s north side around sunset Sunday battled flames as a large plume of smoke rose from the complex.

The fire near Terre Haute’s Coy Park prompted authorities to temporarily halt nearby rail traffic and close a city street.

Norm Loudermilk is an arson investigator with the Terre Haute Fire Department. He tells WTHI-TV that an investigation is underway into the fire’s cause, but Loudermilk says that because the warehouse was vacant, the cause is likely arson.

Fire crews responded to a fire at the same complex on April 28.

