Police investigate death of toddler who was reported missing

CORBIN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police say they are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl who was reported missing.

Police said in a statement that the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office initially responded to a call Thursday afternoon about a missing child. Police say deputies searched the property and found 2-year-old Aubrey Rose of Corbin unresponsive.

Police say she was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead. Police said in a news release Friday that the preliminary autopsy findings indicate death consistent with hyperthermia. No foul play is suspected.

The investigation is continuing.