Death of Ron Ilitch, son of Mike Ilitch, tied to drugs

 
DETROIT (AP) — Tests show Ron Ilitch, whose family owns the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers, died in February from a dangerous mix of drugs.

The Detroit News reports that Ilitch’s death was attributed to “drug intoxication,” including fentanyl. He was the 61-year-old son of Mike and Marian Ilitch. Besides sports teams, the family owns the Little Caesars pizza chain.

Ron Ilitch was found dead in a hotel room in Troy in suburban Detroit. A sister, Denise Ilitch, says the family “continues to grieve” the “tragic and untimely loss.”

Troy Police Lt. Russ Harden says fentanyl overdoses are an epidemic.

Family patriarch Mike Ilitch died in 2017 at age 87.

Information from: The Detroit News, http://detnews.com/