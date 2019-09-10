Correction: University of Utah Shooting story

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — In a June 3 story about a firearm used to kill a University of Utah student, The Associated Press reported erroneously that two suspects pleaded guilty. Only one of the suspects, Nathan Daniel Vogel, pleaded guilty to making a false statement to buy a firearm. The second suspect, Sarah Emily Lady, has not pleaded guilty and her case is pending.

A corrected version of the story is below:

1 charged with loaning gun in university death plead guilty

One person accused of lying about buying the firearm used to kill college athlete Lauren McCluskey has pleaded guilty

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — One person accused of lying about buying the firearm used to kill college athlete Lauren McCluskey has pleaded guilty.

Court documents show 21-year-old Nathan Daniel Vogel pleaded guilty Monday to making false statements.

Authorities have said Vogel lent the gun to McCluskey’s ex-boyfriend Melvin Rowland without knowing what he intended to do with it.

The case against the second defendant in the case, 24-year-old Sarah Emily Lady, is pending.

Nevertheless, prosecutors say he and Lady originally purchased the gun illegally because she lied on his behalf to bypass a required waiting period.

Vogel called Rowland an acquaintance in court documents.

McCluskey and Rowland had briefly dated and broken up before he shot her outside her dorm at the University of Utah last year.

Attorneys for Lady and Vogel could not be immediately reached for comment.