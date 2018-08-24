FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Judge rules Dakota Access developer can’t sue Earth First

By BLAKE NICHOLSON
 
Share

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a second defendant from a $1 billion racketeering lawsuit that the developer of the Dakota Access oil pipeline filed against environmental groups, leaving Greenpeace as the only remaining group facing the claim.

Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners failed to make a case that Earth First is an entity that can be sued, U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson said in a ruling dated Wednesday.

The Center for Constitutional Rights had argued that Earth First is a philosophy or movement similar to Black Lives Matter, and thus can’t be sued. ETP unsuccessfully tried to serve the lawsuit to Florida-based Earth First Journal, which argued that it wasn’t the same as the movement.

Wilson said that rather than clarifying the matter, an amended complaint filed by ETP earlier this month was “wholly insufficient” in advancing its case under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act that Earth First “allegedly provided hundreds of thousands of dollars to fund an international terrorist, drug-smuggling RICO enterprise.”

Other news
A lawsuit is seen on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Atlanta. The parents of a teenager with special needs say he was repeatedly sexually assaulted and raped by an employee at the small private boarding school in South Carolina. They have sued the school's parent company, which has denied the allegations. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Teen was sexually abused at therapeutic boarding school, lawsuit says as parents advocate oversight
Stefon James Dewitt Livengood poses for a portrait in the tent where he lives in Phoenix on July 23, 2023. Livengood is experiencing homelessness while living through a record breaking heat wave. (AP Photo/Thomas Machowicz)
Homeless struggle to stay safe from record high temperatures in blistering Phoenix
New York Mets' Pete Alonso celebrates after scoring on a sacrifice fly by Mark Canha against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in New York. The Mets won 2-1. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Canha’s sacrifice fly after rain delay lifts Mets to 2-1 win over Nationals

Center for Constitutional Rights attorney Pamela Spees applauded the ruling, calling the lawsuit “far-fetched.” ETP officials have said the company doesn’t comment on active litigation.

ETP sued Earth First, BankTrack and Greenpeace last August, alleging that they worked to undermine the $3.8 billion pipeline that’s now shipping North Dakota oil to a distribution point in Illinois. Opposition to the pipeline by groups and American Indian tribes who feared environmental harm inspired large protests in southern North Dakota and resulted in 761 arrests over a six-month span in late 2016 and early 2017.

Last month, Wilson ruled that the company had no claim against BankTrack. The Dutch environmental group had urged banks not to finance the pipeline, which Wilson concluded did not amount to radical ecoterrorism.

Wilson gave Greenpeace until Sept. 4 to file its response to ETP’s amended complaint, which added five individual defendants: a man who is allegedly affiliated with Greenpeace, two Iowa women who have publicly claimed to have vandalized the pipeline, and two people associated with the Red Warrior Camp, a protest group alleged to have advocated aggressive tactics such as arson. There are also 20 unnamed defendants listed as John or Jane Does. Wilson on Wednesday gave company attorneys 30 days to identify them or have them dismissed as defendants.

___

Follow Blake Nicholson on Twitter: http://twitter.com/NicholsonBlake