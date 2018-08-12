FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Man who tried to rob former CNN journalists gets prison term

 
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A man arrested in the attempted robbery of two former cable television journalists at a New Mexico hotel has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Authorities say Skyy Barrs and another suspect tried to rob ex-CNN employees Chuck de Caro and Lynne Russell in June 2015.

The married couple had stopped at an Albuquerque hotel on their trip to California from Washington D.C.

Russell says she was getting something from her car when Tomorio Walton pointed a gun at her and forced her back into the motel room.

De Caro got into a shootout with Walton, who died at a hospital while de Caro was shot three times and recovered.

Russell told KQRE-TV that Barrs’ sentencing was something she had been looking forward to for the last three years.

___

Information from: KRQE-TV, http://www.krqe.com