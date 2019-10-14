U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Sheriff: Man sought in Florida crimes arrested in Atlanta

 
FROSTPROOF, Fla. (AP) — A man accused of killing one woman and sexually battering and abducting another in Florida earlier this month has been arrested in Atlanta.

News outlets quote authorities as saying 30-year-old Taiwan Blandin of Frostproof, Florida, was captured Saturday after fleeing from Atlanta police and crashing a stolen car.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says Blandin sexually battered and kidnapped an 18-year-old woman there Oct. 1. Judd says Blandin drove the teen that day to a mobile home and went inside, giving her time to escape in Blandin’s car. Judd says Blandin followed the woman and shot at her, wounding her 81-year-old neighbor before leaving. Deputies who returned to the mobile home found an older woman fatally shot.

Blandin is being held in Atlanta. It’s unknown if he has an attorney.