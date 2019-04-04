FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Ex-Croatia PM jailed after court ups his corruption sentence

 
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A top Croatian court has increased to six years the corruption sentence against former Prime Minister Ivo Sanader and ordered his immediate imprisonment.

Sanader was transferred to a Zagreb prison on Thursday evening after the court upheld prosecutors’ appeal of the 2017 sentence of four and one-half years in prison for corruption in a 2009 property sale in Zagreb.

Sanader served as prime minister from 2003 to 2009. He is the highest-ranking official tried for corruption in Croatia.

The former premier has faced several corruption trials that are in various stages of proceedings. He has denied any wrongdoing, claiming that charges against him are political.

The court also ruled that Sanader must return over $2 million in gains from corruption.