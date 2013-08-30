Pilot reported engine trouble in fatal Ill. crash

PARIS, Ill. (AP) — Investigators say a pilot who died in an eastern Illinois plane crash reported engine trouble just after takeoff.

A National Transportation Safety Board spokesman told The News-Gazette in Champaign (http://bit.ly/14cPt4y ) that the preliminary report on the Tuesday crash near the Edgar County Airport won’t be ready for up to 10 days. The airport is just north of Paris, about 60 miles southeast of Champaign near the Illinois-Indiana state line.

An autopsy found that the pilot, 33-year-old Rusty Shane Bogue, died of blunt force trauma during the crash. Bogue was a flight instructor and lived in Paris. He was the only person on the plane.

The Cessna 421 crashed Tuesday afternoon just after taking off from the small airport.

