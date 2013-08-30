United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Pilot reported engine trouble in fatal Ill. crash

 
Share

PARIS, Ill. (AP) — Investigators say a pilot who died in an eastern Illinois plane crash reported engine trouble just after takeoff.

A National Transportation Safety Board spokesman told The News-Gazette in Champaign (http://bit.ly/14cPt4y ) that the preliminary report on the Tuesday crash near the Edgar County Airport won’t be ready for up to 10 days. The airport is just north of Paris, about 60 miles southeast of Champaign near the Illinois-Indiana state line.

An autopsy found that the pilot, 33-year-old Rusty Shane Bogue, died of blunt force trauma during the crash. Bogue was a flight instructor and lived in Paris. He was the only person on the plane.

The Cessna 421 crashed Tuesday afternoon just after taking off from the small airport.

___

Information from: The News-Gazette, http://www.news-gazette.com