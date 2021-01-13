Apache group sues over land swap for Arizona copper mine

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Apache group sues over land swap for Arizona copper mine

By FELICIA FONSECA and ANITA SNOW
 
Share

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A group of Apaches who have tried for years to reverse a land swap in Arizona that will make way for one of the largest copper mines in the U.S. sued the federal government Tuesday.

Apache Stronghold argues in the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Arizona that the U.S. Forest Service cannot legally transfer land to international mining company Rio Tinto in exchange for several parcels the company owns around Arizona. The group claims the land around Oak Flat was reserved for Western Apaches in an 1852 treaty with the United States.

“It’s all going to come to a head, I believe, falling back on things that should have been done,” said Wendsler Nosie, a former San Carlos Apache chairman who leads the group.

The Tonto National Forest, east of Phoenix, plans to release Friday a final environmental review of the operations plan from Resolution Copper Mining, LLC., a subsidiary of Rio Tinto, and the land exchange. The release starts a 60-day clock for the land in eastern Arizona known as Oak Flat to be transferred to the mining company regardless of what the environmental review finds.

Other news
Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell (25) greets right fielder Jake Fraley in the dugout before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Reds beat NL West-leading Dodgers 6-5, move a half-game back in NL Central
Black Belt Eagle Scout, second right, performs during the Pitchfork Music Festival at Union Park in Chicago on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Casey)
Black Belt Eagle Scout’s latest record inspired by return home to Swinomish tribe’s ancestral lands
FILE - A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. A historic heat wave that turned the Southwest into a blast furnace throughout July is beginning to abate with the late arrival of the monsoon rains. Forecasters expect that by Monday, July 31, at the latest, people in metro Phoenix will begin seeing high temperatures under 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 degrees Celsius) for the first time in a month. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
The extreme heat wave that blasted the Southwest is abating with late arriving monsoon rains

A spokesman for the forest did not immediately respond to messages late Tuesday afternoon seeking comment on the lawsuit. The Forest Service has denied allegations that it’s rushing to get the environmental review out before Donald Trump’s presidency ends.

Randy Serraglio with the Center for Biological Diversity said Tuesday that the release date appears aimed at strengthening the mining company’s hand before the next presidential administration is seated. Once it’s issued, he said opponents will have a harder time trying to reverse it.

Resolution Copper has said the mine could have a $61 billion economic impact over the project’s 60 years and create 1,500 jobs. The company said the block caving method it would use is safe and environmentally sound.

Resolution Copper said Tuesday it was reviewing the lawsuit and couldn’t immediately comment.

Apache Stronghold is asking a judge to find that the Forest Service failed to adequately give the group notice that it would publish the environmental review Friday, declare the land as Apache land and permanently prevent the land swap.

The lawsuit also alleges violations of constitutional and religious rights.

The land swamp was made possible when the late Sen. John McCain — a major recipient of Rio Tinto campaign contributions — introduced a rider into a must-pass defense spending bill in December 2014.

Apache Stronghold and other Indigenous groups consider the Oak Flat land to be sacred and have long opposed the mining project. Indigenous groups have held ceremonies on the land for centuries and gather acorns there.

Water and mine waste also have been concerns.