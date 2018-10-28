Alabama gets specific on one highway’s speed limit: 26 mph

GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) — Double-nickel — the 55-mph speed limit— is still common on highways across the South.

Now, Alabama is adding a new limit: A quarter and a penny.

Alabama 135 now has a 26-mph (42 kph) speed limit through Gulf State Park, Al.com reported .

It’s on a stretch of highway in south Alabama. The speed limit there used to be 35-mph (56 kph).

The idea is that drivers will take note of the speed limit since it is an unusual one, Gulf Shores Police Chief Edward Delmore said.

“We believe the unusual speed limit on the signs will help drivers take note and slow down,” he said. “The new limit of 26 miles an hour emphasizes that something is different.”

The road has become a popular path for “hikers, bikers, walkers and other park guests,” according to Alabama State Parks.

“We are proud of all the enhancements recently made at the park,” said Gary Ellis, Gulf State Park Director of Community Relations and Administration.

“Alabama 135 is a route into a special neighborhood, one that all kinds of travelers use, not just vehicles,” Ellis said.

“We believe the road sets the tone for our guests, who come from all over the country to relax and enjoy the joys of the outdoors that we have to offer,” he added. “This speed limit change is for the safety of our guests and we appreciate the support of the Gulf Shores Police Department in this effort.”