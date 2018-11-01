FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

2 charged in attack of woman doused with gas, set on fire

 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two people have been arrested in the nation’s capital after a woman was doused with gasoline and set on fire during a street brawl.

News outlets report 39-year-old Darielle Gross and 17-year-old Mylan Barnes were arrested Wednesday night. Metropolitan police said both are charged with assault with intent to kill while armed.

The victim has been identified by her family as 46-year-old Stephanie Chase Wheeler. They say she was attacked Sunday while trying to break up a fight that began as a social media feud between groups of teens.

Chase Wheeler’s daughter, Sade, says her mother will be hospitalized for months.

It’s unclear if Barnes or Gross have a lawyer.