ACLU, PETA among those suing over rejected DC transit ads

 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Groups whose ads for buses and trains were rejected by a District of Columbia transit agency are suing.

The groups that sued the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority on Wednesday are the American Civil Liberties Union, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, a women’s health care group, and right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos’ company. The groups say parts of WMATA’s ad policies violate the First Amendment.

The lawsuit says the rejected ads include one for an abortion pill, ads saying “Go Vegan,” and one that displayed the First Amendment in English, Spanish and Arabic. The lawsuit says ads for Yiannopoulos’ new book were first accepted but later removed following complaints.

WMATA’s guidelines ban ads intended to influence public policy or opinion. WMATA didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.