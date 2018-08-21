FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
‘Affluenza’ teen’s mom to remain jailed pending trial

 
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A judge has denied bond for the mother of a Texas teenager who used an “affluenza” defense in a fatal drunken-driving wreck.

Tonya Couch will now await her trial on money laundering and hindering apprehension charges in the Tarrant County Jail. Her trial is now set for Nov. 12.

State District Judge Wane Salvant’s order came at a Monday bond reduction hearing in Fort Worth. Salvant had revoked Couch’s bond for a second time and ordered her arrest June 7 after a drug-testing lab reported she had tested positive for methamphetamine.

Couch was charged in 2016 after she fled with son Ethan to Mexico in 2015. Ethan Couch was released on probation last March.

A psychologist at trial blamed “affluenza,” or acting irresponsibly due to wealth, for Ethan’s actions in a 2013 North Texas wreck that killed four people.