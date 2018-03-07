Former officer of the year suspected of grand theft

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a Southern California police officer once named his department’s officer of the year has been arrested on suspicion of stealing more than $100,000 in public funds by lying on his timesheet about overtime.

Officials in Simi Valley say Officer Robert Longdon turned himself in Tuesday to prosecutors and was subsequently taken into custody. He could face charges including felony grand theft. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.

Prosecutors say the 44-year-old padded his reported hours and falsely claimed to have worked more than 60 10-hour shifts.

Police Chief David Livingstone called the arrest embarrassing.

The Ventura County Star says Longdon was named Simi Valley officer of the year for 2012.

The 10-year department veteran faces more than five years in jail if convicted.

