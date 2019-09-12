The Latest: Woman gives birth after airlift from rescue ship

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

The Latest: Woman gives birth after airlift from rescue ship

 
Share

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — The Latest on migrants in Europe (all times local):

8:40 p.m.

The humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders says a 23-year-old woman who was airlifted off a ship carrying migrants rescued off Libya has given birth to a baby boy.

The Nigerian woman and her husband were transferred to Malta by a military helicopter on Wednesday after the Ocean Viking rescue ship called for a medical evacuation.

Other news
William, left, employee at association Eco-Citoyen, and Larry, volunteer at association Eco-Citoyen, refill with food a public refrigerator of project Free Go of the association Eco-Citoyen where people can give and take food that might otherwise perish, in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)
Free food fridges take off in parts of Europe in eco-friendly bid to fight waste
FILE - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi attends the closing session of the New Global Financial Pact Summit, Friday, June 23, 2023 in Paris. Nine senior Senate Democrats and independent Sen. Bernie Sanders urged the Biden administration Friday, July 28, to withhold part of the United States' more than $1 billion in annual military aid to Egypt for a third consecutive year, calling it important to keep up the pressure on President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi on human rights abuses. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly, Pool, File)
Fellow Democrats urge Biden to withhold $320 million in military aid to Egypt over rights abuses
FILE - Club leaders at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill interact with students outside the student union in a quad known at "The Pit" on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will offer free tuition to some students in order to expand diversity efforts following last week's Supreme Court decision striking down affirmative action in college admissions, the school announced Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum, File)
With affirmative action out, North Carolina’s flagship school bars use of race, sex in admissions

Doctors Without Borders, which runs the ship together with SOS Mediterranee, said the woman gave birth on Thursday in Malta. It said both mother and child were doing well.

The ship has requested a safe place of disembarkation in Malta or Italy for the 82 other migrants on board. The ship’s operators say Malta rejected the request Thursday and Italy has not yet responded.

___

6:30 p.m.

Spain’s far-right Vox party has proposed building a wall around two Spanish enclaves in north Africa to keep out migrants.

Vox general secretary Javier Ortega Smith argued Thursday that the walls are needed to stop what he called an “avalanche” of migrants breaching border fences to illegally enter Melilla and Ceuta, two Spanish cities on Morocco’s coast.

The party doesn’t think Spain should ask or expect Morocco to pay for the walls, unlike the wall on the southern U.S. border President Donald Trump insists Mexico should fund.

Spain’s Interior Ministry says 3,624 migrants entered Melilla and Ceuta by land without authorization between the start of this year and the end of August. That is 951 fewer than during the same period in 2018.

___

5:40 p.m.

Authorities say two Afghan migrants were severely injured when police in North Macedonia intentionally crashed into a car allegedly smuggling the pair through the country.

Police said officers were trying to stop the car North Macedonia’s northern border with Serbia on Wednesday. They say the driver ran off and two injured men were found inside the damaged car.

Police on Wednesday also stopped a van near the Serbian border that had 15 people from Bangladesh inside. The passengers allegedly entered North Macedonia illegally from Greece. The van driver was arrested.

The number of migrants caught entering North Macedonia illegally has increased 20% so far this year. Despite border closures in the Balkans, some migrants hope to travel through Serbia toward Europe’s prosperous heartland.

___

11:55 a.m.

Greek authorities say eight migrants have been injured, two of them seriously, in a car crash on a highway in northern Greece.

Police said Thursday that a vehicle being driven by a 28-year-old Greek man crashed into a stationary car carrying eight men from Pakistan and Bangladesh. All nine involved in the accident near the northern city of Komotini were injured, and two of the migrants were in serious condition.

No smuggler was found, authorities said.

Hundreds of migrants and refugees cross the land border between Greece and Turkey each month. Many are then transported by smugglers, crammed into cars and trucks, to northern Greek towns and cities.

Last month, six migrants were killed and another 10 were injured when the jeep they were in crashed into an irrigation ditch.