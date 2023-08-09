AP Top News at 12:29 a.m. EDT

Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio voters on Tuesday resoundingly rejected a Republican-backed measure that would have made it more difficult to change the state’s constitution, setting up a fall campaign that will become the nation’s latest referendum on abortion rights since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned nationwide protections last year. The defeat of Issue 1 keeps in place a simple majority threshold for passing future constitutional amendments, rather than the 60% supermajority that was proposed. Its supporters said the higher bar would protect the state’s foundational document from outside interest groups. Voter opposition to the proposal was widespread, even spreading into traditionally Republican territory.