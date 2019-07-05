FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Officer’s police powers suspended after videotaped arrest

 
Share

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — A Maryland law enforcement officer’s police powers have been suspended while his department investigates whether he used excessive force during an arrest captured on video, officials said Friday.

The Montgomery County Police Department said in a statement it began investigating Officer Kevin Moris’ use of force after a video of Wednesday’s arrest began circulating on social media. The video appears to show the officer kneeing 19-year-old Arnaldo Pesoa’s head into the sidewalk outside a restaurant in a shopping center as Pesoa lies prone on his stomach. Pesoa screams as his head slams down and his mouth appears to be bleeding. The officer then lifts Pesoa’s shirt and covers his face with it.

The statement said Pesoa became “disorderly” and resisted arrest when plainclothes officers tried to detain him inside the restaurant. Pesoa was freed on $5,000 bail after his arrest on charges including drug possession, resisting arrest and second-degree assault.

The officer has been assigned to administrative duties while the department investigates. Its findings will be referred to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office for review, the department said.

“The Montgomery County Department of Police takes all complaints or evidence of excessive force seriously,” the department’s statement says.