FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

ICE detains dozens of workers in Arkansas factory raid

 
Share

ALMA, Ark. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has detained at least two dozen people suspected of living in the country illegally after raiding a northwestern Arkansas food-processing plant.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents served a search warrant Wednesday morning at the Bryant Preserving Co. in Alma. The warrant was for an existing criminal investigation, but ICE spokesman Bryan Cox wouldn’t provide further detail.

Agents took into custody more than two dozen people suspected of living in the U.S. illegally. Cox said Wednesday that he doesn’t have a specific number of detained employees because some were still being processed and others had since been released.

“If there is some violation of federal immigration law, we do not turn a blind eye,” he said.

Other news
Colombia's Linda Caicedo, left, and South Korea's JI So-yun compete for the ball during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Colombia and South Korea at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Training video spurs concern for Colombia’s Caicedo ahead of Women’s World Cup match versus Germany
People move the coffin of their friend, Abdou Diop, who died trying to migrate to Europe, at the Saint Louis, Senegal, morgue Saturday, July 15, 2023. More people are making the trip across the Atlantic in rickety wooden boats known as pirogues trying to reach the Canary Islands. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
Takeaways from AP’s report on bodies from migrant boats buried on the beach in Senegal
Maj. Albin Narvaez stands near a series of outdoor recreation cages used for prisoners who are in administrative segregation at the Fulton Reception and Diagnostic Center, Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Fulton, Mo. Narvaez, who is chief of custody at the prison, said applications for correctional officers have increased since the state implemented a pay raise this spring. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
Mounting job vacancies push state and local governments into a wage war for workers

Bryant Preserving employs between 45 and 65 people, according to company President Phillip Bryant. The canning company released a statement saying it’s not a subject of the investigation.

“We follow all mandated verification producers and also use EVerify, a federal web-based system that allows enrolled employers to confirm the eligibility of their employees to work in the United States,” the statement said.

About 20 of the employees who ICE took in were women, said Mary Medina, a volunteer for Arkansas United, an immigration advocacy group.

“At this moment, their kids are coming home,” Medina said Wednesday afternoon. “They are probably coming home to an empty home.”

Medina said Arkansas United will make sure the detained employees get proper legal representation.

“It’s their community,” she said. “The River Valley community has been affected by this.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas declined to comment on the raid.