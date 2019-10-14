8-year-old boy struck, hurt while crossing highway on bike

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say an 8-year-old boy on a bicycle was seriously hurt when a sport utility vehicle crashed into him as rode across a highway in central Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the boy was struck around 6:40 p.m. Sunday while crossing U.S. 56 in Ellinwood. The boy and the bike weren’t in the crosswalk at the time of the wreck.

The crash report says the boy was taken to a hospital with a suspected serious injury. The driver of the SUV wasn’t hurt.

Ellinwood is about 100 miles (160.93 kilometers) northwest of Wichita.