FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Planned Parenthood office vandalized in Pennsylvania

 
Share

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Officials say a man broke into a Planned Parenthood office in northeastern Pennsylvania, smashing glass doors and painting graffiti on the walls.

Melissa Reed, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Keystone, said surveillance images show a man throwing a brick through a window of the Wilkes-Barre office at about 2 a.m. Monday.

She said the same man returned about an hour later with another brick, smashed other windows, climbed through the door and spray-painted graffiti including a biblical verse in red.

Planned Parenthood Keystone said in a statement the act was “aimed to intimidate, threaten and instill fear.”

Reed said the office offers birth control, cancer screenings, general health care, STD testing, pregnancy testing and the morning-after pill but does not do surgical abortions there.