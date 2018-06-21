Oregon man gets 11 years in prison for deadly hit-and-run

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man convicted in a deadly hit-and-run crash has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison.

The Gazette-Times reports 54-year-old Ricky Ray Ferguson was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence. He also pleaded no contest to driving under the influence.

Ferguson was arrested in January after striking two men who police say were picking up trash along the highway in Philomath with a volunteer group. Ferguson’s pickup truck hit 85-year-old Allan Deutsch and 70-year-old Robert Ozretich, who died at the scene.

Prosecutors say a pipe and methamphetamine was later found inside Ferguson’s pickup.

Ferguson’s sentence includes three years of post-prison supervision and a lifetime driver’s license revocation.

