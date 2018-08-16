FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

2nd autopsy performed in Randle teen’s death

 
Share

CHEHALIS, Wash. (AP) — A second autopsy has been performed in the case of a 16-year-old Randle boy who prosecutors say was murdered, but the defense attorney who requested it is withholding the results.

The Chronicle newspaper of Centralia reports that the second autopsy on Ben Eastman III was performed by a private pathologist at the request of a lawyer for one of the two brothers charged with killing him. Attorney Shane O’Rourke said he made the request in due diligence, not because he necessarily believed the first was inaccurate.

O’Rourke told The Associated Press on Thursday he’s declining to disclose the results for now.

Eastman was reported missing June 27. His body was found the next day in a shallow grave on property owned by the brothers’ relatives.

Other news
A lawsuit is seen on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Atlanta. The parents of a teenager with special needs say he was repeatedly sexually assaulted and raped by an employee at the small private boarding school in South Carolina. They have sued the school's parent company, which has denied the allegations. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Teen was sexually abused at therapeutic boarding school, lawsuit says as parents advocate oversight
Stefon James Dewitt Livengood poses for a portrait in the tent where he lives in Phoenix on July 23, 2023. Livengood is experiencing homelessness while living through a record breaking heat wave. (AP Photo/Thomas Machowicz)
Homeless struggle to stay safe from record high temperatures in blistering Phoenix
New York Mets' Pete Alonso celebrates after scoring on a sacrifice fly by Mark Canha against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in New York. The Mets won 2-1. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Canha’s sacrifice fly after rain delay lifts Mets to 2-1 win over Nationals

The first autopsy, by the Lewis County coroner, concluded Eastman died of blunt-force trauma to the head and that his death was a homicide.

O’Rourke is representing 16-year-old Benito S. Marquez, who is charged along with his 21-year-old brother, Jonathan R. Adamson, with first-degree murder, rape, tampering with evidence and unlawful disposal of remains.

According to investigators, Adamson and Marquez admitted to planning to assault Eastman and “lured him to a wooded area under the guise of a camping trip.” The suspects then proceeded to kick Eastman for 20 to 45 minutes, kicking him at least 100 times and raping him with a stick.

Both Adamson and Marquez have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The boys’ mother, Kindra Adamson, pleaded guilty last week to rendering criminal assistance. Authorities said she delayed the investigation while the boys fled to Eastern Washington, where they were found and arrested by the Washington State Patrol.

As part of her plea agreement, Adamson could testify against her sons.

Adamson and Marquez both have trial confirmation hearings scheduled in October.

___

Information from: The Chronicle, http://www.chronline.com