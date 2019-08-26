New Mexico ride-share driver facing voluntary manslaughter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico judge has ruled the case against a ride-share driver accused of fatally shooting a passenger earlier this year will move forward on a single count of voluntary manslaughter.
According to the Albuquerque Journal, prosecutors asked Judge Neil Candelaria to find probable cause to support a second-degree murder prosecution against driver Clayton Benedict.
But the Candelaria says the evidence only supported a voluntary manslaughter charge.
Albuquerque police have said the shooting happened March 17 after Benedict picked up 27-year-old Porter and a friend and an altercation broke out along Interstate 25.
Benedict’s attorney argued Monday that his client acted in self-defense.
The Journal says Benedict could face up to seven years in prison if convicted of voluntary manslaughter.
