FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Vermont high court says private emails can be public records

By WILSON RING
 
Share

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Supreme Court ruled Friday that the state’s public records law can extend to state employees’ private email accounts if messages in them otherwise meet the state’s definition of public records.

The ruling suggests methods the state can use to ask employees if they have messages that would be subjected to Public Records Act.

“This approach strikes a balance between protecting the privacy of state workers and ensuring the disclosure of those public records necessary to hold agencies accountable,” said the decision, written by Justice Beth Robinson.

Both Charlotte attorney Brady Toensing, who brought the case to the Supreme Court after a lower court ruled in favor of the state, and Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan called the ruling a victory.

Other news
Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves addresses the crowd at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss., Thursday, July 27, 2023. Reeves faces two opponents in the party primary Aug. 8, as he seeks reelection. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
‘Mississippi’s Giant Houseparty’ shows sharp divide between GOP governor and Democratic challenger
Lee Hodges hits a tee shot on the eighth hole during the first round at the 3M Open golf tournament at the Tournament Players Club, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Blaine, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Lee Hodges has first-round lead in 3M Open; Justin Thomas 6 back in bid for playoffs, Ryder Cup
This photo provided by Sam Verstandig shows New York State assemblyman David Weprin, bottom center, joined by members of the Sikh community, speaking during a news conference addressing dress codes within the state police, Monday, July 24, 2023, in New York. A New York state trooper, who is Sikh, was barred from growing facial hair by his supervisors, despite a 2019 state law that ensures such religious accommodations. (Sam Verstandig via AP)
After refusing to let Sikh trooper grow beard, New York State Police accused of flouting state law

“It is common sense and a complete vindication,” said Toensing. “It is a huge victory for open government, which is the foundation of our democracy and the entire purpose of the law.”

Donovan said the ruling was a victory because it protects state employees while establishing clear guidelines about how to handle public records requests for information on private systems.

“By providing guidance going forward about what is a public record, what standard state government should be doing to comply with the public records act, that’s a win for open government and transparency,” Donovan said.

Donovan said his office would develop procedures to comply with the ruling.

Vermont policy requires state employees to use their government email for public business unless they receive special permission to use personal accounts. The state changed its email policy in 2015 after it became public that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton used a private email account to conduct public business.

The Vermont case began in 2011 when Toensing, who frequently files public records requests, sought the records of a number of state employees and their electronic communication with outside groups.

Those records were produced in early 2016, but Toensing said they did not include communication from private email accounts. The state refused to provide the additional records because on grounds that the state public records law did not extend to private accounts or electronic devices.

Toensing took his case to the Superior Court, arguing that documents in private email systems that deal with state business should be subject to the public records law. The Superior Court agreed with the attorney general’s office.

Toensing then appealed to the Supreme Court.

“We conclude that the (Public Records Act’s) definition of ‘public record’ includes digital documents stored in private accounts, but emphasize that it extends only to documents that otherwise meet the definition of public records,” the high court’s ruling said.