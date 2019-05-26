FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Ohio man attacked by bull near Pennsylvania gas well dies

 
ALBION, Pa. (AP) — Officials say an Ohio man attacked by a bull while he was checking or tending a northwestern Pennsylvania gas well earlier this month has died.

The Erie Times-News reports that the Erie County coroner’s office said Sunday that 69-year-old Clovis Stephens died Saturday afternoon at UPMC Hamot.

Deputy Coroner John Maloney said Stephens, a resident of Dorset in Ohio’s Ashtabula County, died of multiple blunt force trauma.

Authorities earlier said the property owner reported seeing his bull near a pickup truck alongside the well, and he found the bull standing over a man. He said he got the bull away and the man was able to get up and into his truck. The owner then shot the bull after it attacked him. Stephens was taken by ambulance to UPMC Hamot.

___

Information from: Erie Times-News, http://www.goerie.com