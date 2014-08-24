2 Mormon missionaries die in Taiwan; 1 dies in US

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Two Mormon missionaries serving in Taiwan and another in Oklahoma have died.

Connor Benjamin Thredgold, 19, of Utah and Yu Peng Xiong, 24, of Kaohsiung, Taiwan, were found dead Saturday in an apartment they shared in Taiwan, the Mormon church in a statement Saturday to The Associated Press.

Authorities said they do not suspect foul play, but they haven’t determined a cause of death, church spokesman Eric Hawkins said.

In the U.S., Nancy Ann Vea, 19, of Utah, died from injuries sustained in an Oklahoma car crash on Friday, Hawkins said.

Only a few missionaries die each year, and it is rare for deaths to occur within such a short period, Hawkins said.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported that Xiong had been serving as a missionary since March 2013.

About 84,600 church missionaries serve worldwide.