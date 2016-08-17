Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Woman leads effort to donate 20,000 bras to homeless women

By VANESSA A. ALVAREZ
 
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A Maryland woman has collected and delivered more than 20,000 new and gently used bras and 50,000 feminine hygiene products to shelters around the country.

Dana Marlowe, a mother of two who works from her Silver Spring home, says she was motivated to donate her own bras following a 35-pound weight loss reduction.

A year ago, Marlowe put out a call to family and friends on social media. The response was so great, she asked her husband to create a website for what she dubbed “Support the Girls.”

Now the non-profit organization boasts chapters in several U.S. cities, Canada, Mexico and Australia, with donations from all over the world.

Marlowe says new partnerships with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and corporations, will help bring steady donations for years.