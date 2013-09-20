Same thief suspected in 2 NY racing museum thefts

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Police say they believe last week’s theft of historic racing trophies from the National Museum of Racing was pulled off by the same person who stole trophies from another upstate New York racing museum.

Saratoga Springs police tell The Saratogian (http://bit.ly/1aYVAlf ) that there’s no indication yet that more than one person was involved in the smash-and-grab theft at the thoroughbred racing museum on the night of Sept. 12.

The stolen items included the silver Tiffany trophy awarded to the winner of the 1903 Belmont Stakes. A total value of the stolen trophies hasn’t been released.

Police say the same thief is believed to have taken 14 trophies worth $300,000 from the Harness Racing Museum and Hall of Fame in Goshen last December.

No arrests have been made in either case.

