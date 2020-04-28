Man charged in second slaying after bragging on social media

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Man charged in second slaying after bragging on social media

 
CHICAGO (AP) —

A Chicago man has been charged with his second murder after allegedly bragging on Facebook that his gun ``had bodies on it,” Cook County prosecutors have announced.

Julius Thomas III, 20, was indicted last week in the Feb. 2 death of Andres Damian-Salgado, 19, according to prosecutors. Thomas was already being held without bond in the March 2 fatal shooting of Diviris Garfeed, 30, in the Chicago suburb of Elmwood Park.

Thomas allegedly went to a home in the Chicago suburb of Elmwood Park where Damian-Salgado was hanging out, shooting him outside the home, according to authorities. Thomas allegedly fatally shot Garfeed from an auto that passed the victim and two others who were standing with him on a street corner on Chicago’s West Side.

Prosecutors allege that it was after the shooting of Garfeed that Thomas claimed on Facebook Live, while trying to sell a gun, that it had two bodies on it.

A witness to the Garfeed shooting identified Thomas from a photo array as the gunman. Prosecutors say Thomas’ arraignment is set for May 5. It wasn’t immediately known if Thomas has obtained legal representation.