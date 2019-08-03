SC driver dies after swerving off interstate exit ramp

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A driver was ejected from his car and killed when he steered his vehicle off an interstate exit ramp and overcorrected, causing the car to flip and roll multiple times.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol tells The State that 28-year-old Nicholas Wright, of Camden, was not wearing a seatbelt during the 12:25 a.m. Saturday crash in northeast Columbia. Authorities say he was the car’s only occupant.

Troopers say Wright was exiting Interstate 77 and onto I-20-East when he drove into the emergency lane, then overcorrected to his left, running the car off the road and into a gorge between the exit ramp and the eastbound lanes of I-20.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says an autopsy shows Wright died from blunt chest trauma.

___

Information from: The State, http://www.thestate.com