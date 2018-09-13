University of Kansas Health System given $66 million gift

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas Health System has received a $66 million donation to be used for an inpatient care unit.

Health System officials said Thursday the donation from the Sunderland Foundation is the largest gift ever received by the system. The gift completes a $100 million fundraising campaign for the new unit, which will allow its Blood and Marrow Transplant Program and its Divison of Hematologic Malignancies and Cellular Therapy to come together for patient care and research.

The Sutherland Foundation helped start the campaign in 2014 with a $2 million gift.

Charlie Sunderland has served on the Hospital Authority Board for many years and also chairs the Quality and Safety Committee.