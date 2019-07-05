FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Connecticut retailers preparing for new plastic bag tax

By SUSAN HAIGH
 
Share

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut retailers of all types are getting ready to charge a new 10-cent tax on single-use plastic bags, changing how many consumers will carry home groceries or a take-out meal.

Proponents of the legislation, including the Connecticut Food Association and environmentalists, hope the tax will ultimately lead to fewer single-use plastic bags littering the environment. Under the new law, the tax will be charged from Aug. 1, 2019 to June 30, 2021. After that time, retailers will be prohibited from providing or selling single-use checkout bags to customers.

But there’s some concern that stores may not be able to meet the anticipated dramatic demand for reusable bags once the new tax takes effect on Aug. 1. The executive director of the Connecticut Food Association said he expects stores will need at least an extra 30 days to amass an adequate supply.

“We could have used a little more time to prepare,” said Wayne Pesce, adding that the new bag tax “is going to be a sea change” for consumers. He said retailers don’t have a clear understanding of how many reusable bags they may need. Some thicker, multi-use plastic bags used by stores — which have also drawn criticism from some environmentalists — are produced in China. The tax will be applied to plastic bags with a thickness of less than four mils or four thousandths of an inch.

Other news
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
What to know as recreational marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota on Aug. 1
FILE - Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning gestures during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, on July 26, 2023. The Chinese government defended its dealings with Russia as “normal economic and trade cooperation” Friday, July 28, after a United States intelligence report said Beijing possibly provided equipment used in Ukraine that might have military applications. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
China defends trade with Russia after the US says equipment used in Ukraine might have been exported
Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides, second right, and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, right, visit the anthropological laboratory of the Committee on Missing Persons, a UN facilitated body tasked with uncovering the fate of Greek and Turkish Cypriots who disappeared during inter communal fighting in the 1960s and a 1974 Turkish invasion that ethnically split the island nation, at a United Nations compound inside the U.N buffer zone in the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, July 28, 2023. The two leaders appealed to those with any information leading to the discovery of remains of the missing to step forward, especially as many are now passing away. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Divided Cyprus’ rival leaders appeal for information on the missing as eyewitnesses die

Pesce said many stores are also making signs to notify customers of the new tax. While about 10 Connecticut communities have local plastic bag fees or bans already in place, many consumers in the state are unfamiliar with the concept, he said.

“The state passes the law and we get to tell people,” he said. “We’re there. We’re on the ground.”

Department of Revenue Services Commissioner Scott Jackson said he’s been impressed by how retailers are preparing for the new tax. He remains optimistic it won’t slow things down at the check-out counter for customers, so long as they’re aware of the change.

“This has certainly escaped the attention of a lot of consumers,” he acknowledged. “That first Saturday in August, there’s a chance for some confusion among consumers who haven’t been paying attention to this.”

DRS has been trying to get the word out about the new levy. When retailers filed their June sales tax returns online, a reminder about the plastic bag tax automatically popped up. The agency’s Office of Commissioner Guidance , which provides businesses and individuals with details about tax changes, plans soon to post information online about executing the new plastic bag tax.

The Connecticut Food Association estimates about 700 million single-use plastic bags are distributed each year in Connecticut. Pesce said this legislation is expected to reduce that amount by 80%; other locations that implemented such a fee saw a similar reduction after about five-to-eight weeks.

The tax is projected to generate $27.7 million in the current fiscal year and $26.8 million in the fiscal year that begins July 1, 2020. The revenue will be deposited into the state’s main spending account, the general fund. Some legislative Republicans have complained it will be yet another expense for Connecticut taxpayers to shoulder.

Plastic bags provided by stores to hold meat, seafood, loose produce or unwrapped food items, as well as newspaper bags and dry cleaning bags, are exempt from the new law. Additionally, the new law allows stores to charge customers a fee to obtain a single-use paper bag, which are most costly for retailers to provide than single-use plastic bags.

Lawmakers this year were unable to pass legislation aimed at reducing the waste stream, including bans on plastic straws, single-use polystyrene food containers and polystyrene lunch trays at schools.