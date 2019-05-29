FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

UIC to offer in-state tuition to US tribal nation members

 
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — The University of Illinois at Chicago will offer in-state tuition to students who are a member of any of the 573 tribal nations recognized by the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

The university said Tuesday the tuition offer is an effort to increase representation of American Indian and Alaska Native students at UIC.

The U.S. Education Department says the demographic group has the lowest college representation on college and university campuses of any minority group.

Kevin Browne is vice provost for academic and enrollment services at UIC. He says offering in-state tuition will remove one of the financial roadblocks for students and “create a fairer playing field” for Native Americans.

The university says in-state tuition can mean a savings of as much as $14,000 annually. Students must meet UIC admission standards.