Phoenix man stabbed to death outside home on Thanksgiving

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a man was stabbed to death outside his home on Thanksgiving morning.

Sgt. Maggie Cox says the incident happened shortly before 5 a.m. in a neighborhood just a few miles south of downtown.

Family members say 50-year-old Pedro Garcia was doing work on his bicycle at the time.

A relative later discovered him bleeding from a stab wound.

They drove him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Cox says investigators do not know of a suspect or a motive.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.