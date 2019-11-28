Phoenix man stabbed to death outside home on Thanksgiving
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a man was stabbed to death outside his home on Thanksgiving morning.
Sgt. Maggie Cox says the incident happened shortly before 5 a.m. in a neighborhood just a few miles south of downtown.
Family members say 50-year-old Pedro Garcia was doing work on his bicycle at the time.
A relative later discovered him bleeding from a stab wound.
They drove him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Cox says investigators do not know of a suspect or a motive.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.