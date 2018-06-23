FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Wyoming man sentenced for providing fatal heroin dose

 
WORLAND, Wyo. (AP) — A northern Wyoming man who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for supplying another man with a fatal dose of heroin will spend up to eight years in prison.

The Northern Wyoming Daily News reports 29-year-old Joseph Leyva was sentenced Wednesday for the September 2016 death of 30-year-old Robert Kulze in Worland.

Investigators say that after injecting heroin at Leyva’s home, Kulze collapsed and was left on the floor for several hours before it was determined he had died. Leyva and two other people are accused of moving Kulze’s body to his nearby home and staging the scene to appear that he died there.

Information from: Northern Wyoming Daily News, http://www.wyodaily.com