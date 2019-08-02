FBI searches Vincennes’ police headquarters, chief on leave

VINCENNES, Ind. (AP) — A southwestern Indiana police chief has been placed on paid leave following an FBI search of the city’s police headquarters.

The FBI confirms that several agents executed a search warrant Wednesday at the Vincennes Police Department’s headquarters, but the agency declined further comment.

The Vincennes Sun-Commercial reports that Mayor Joe Yochum said in a statement released Thursday that police Chief Dusty Luking has been placed on paid administrative leave “while this investigation continues and until it concludes.”

Yochum says assistant Chief Terry Johnson is now handling the department’s daily operations in the city about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Evansville.

