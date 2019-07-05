FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Health Department warns about toxic blue-green algae

 
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Department of Health is reminding residents to avoid contact with toxic blue-green algae in Vermont waters.

It says warm weather creates ideal conditions for cyanobacteria to grow. Blooms can form on the surface and wash up on shorelines.

They’ve already been spotted in Mallets and Missisquoi bays in Lake Champlain. Officials say swimming or wading in water with cyanobacteria may cause skin rashes, diarrhea, a sore throat, stomach problems, or more serious health concerns. It says dogs are especially vulnerable to the toxic effects.

To help residents identify the algae, the department has posted a video and photos on its website.

Blooms typically green or blue-green and can make the water look like pea soup or spilled paint but they can be other colors and consistencies as well.