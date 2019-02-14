FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
AP names Izaguirre new statehouse reporter in West Virginia

 
ATLANTA (AP) — Anthony Izaguirre, an award-winning journalist who has worked for The Associated Press in three states, has been named the AP’s statehouse correspondent in Charleston, W.Va.

The appointment was announced Thursday by Ravi Nessman, AP’s news director for the U.S. South, and Scott Stroud, news editor for Appalachia.

Izaguirre previously reported on state politics for the AP in temporary stints in Alabama, where he helped cover the downfall of a governor, and Louisiana, where he wrote about the rising legal costs of Louisiana’s anti-abortion laws.

He also worked for AP in Philadelphia, where he broke a story about medical centers turning away homeless heroin addicts.

“Anthony is an energetic journalist with the sort of skepticism and curiosity that leads to great stories. His addition to the staff in West Virginia will strengthen AP’s coverage across Appalachia,” Nessman said.

Izaguirre moves to Charleston from New York City, where he has been working for the New York Post. He has a master’s degree in journalism from the City University of New York.

An investigative report Izaguirre wrote on New York City’s threadbare treatment system for the mentally ill won the Society of Professional Journalists award for Online In-Depth Reporting and the Associated Collegiate Press award for Multimedia Story of the Year in 2017.

Izaguirre will start his new assignment Feb. 25.