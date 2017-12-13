FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Alabama woman charged with murder in boyfriend’s death

 
CALERA, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman is accused of shooting her boyfriend dead.

Al.com reports 25-year-old Deven M. Grey was charged with murder Tuesday in the death of 31-year-old Barry Walsh.

Calera police say officers responded to a call around 2:50 a.m. Tuesday and found Grey, who told investigators she shot Walsh, also known as John H. Vance, during a dispute at their home.

Grey is being held in Shelby County Jail. No bail has been set. It’s unclear if she has an attorney.

Calera police said the investigation is ongoing and no other information would be released at this time.

Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews