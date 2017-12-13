Alabama woman charged with murder in boyfriend’s death

CALERA, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman is accused of shooting her boyfriend dead.

Al.com reports 25-year-old Deven M. Grey was charged with murder Tuesday in the death of 31-year-old Barry Walsh.

Calera police say officers responded to a call around 2:50 a.m. Tuesday and found Grey, who told investigators she shot Walsh, also known as John H. Vance, during a dispute at their home.

Grey is being held in Shelby County Jail. No bail has been set. It’s unclear if she has an attorney.

Calera police said the investigation is ongoing and no other information would be released at this time.

___

Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews