FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Maine works to limit chickenpox exposure at migrant shelter

 
Share

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine health officials say they’re aware of cases of chickenpox at a Portland facility being used to house asylum seekers, and they’re working to contain the viral disease.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention says in a statement Saturday that individuals staying at Portland Expo are considered exposed to the disease.

Maine CDC said later in the day there are a “limited number” of chickenpox cases.

Portland Expo’s a basketball arena that’s currently being used to house asylum seekers while they seek permanent housing. They face an Aug. 15 deadline to leave the facility.

Portland city officials say they’re working with Maine CDC to limit exposure. The city’s informing volunteers who visited the Expo on July 26 or later to watch for symptoms and check vaccination records.

The disease’s best prevented with a vaccine.