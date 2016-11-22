3 convicted in deadly Atlanta home invasion

ATLANTA (AP) — A Fulton County jury has found three men guilty of murder and home invasion.

The district attorney’s office said in a news release received by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://on-ajc.com/2gdjSQe) the men, 22-year-old Larry Ivory, 21-year-old Tony Rucker and 20-year-old Aaron Simmons were also found guilty Monday of participating in criminal street gang activity and gun charges in 29-year-old Deontavious Wright’s death.

In March 2015, prosecutors say Ivory, Rucker and Simmons forced their way inside Wright’s apartment in southwest Atlanta and stole $400 cash. They say Wright was a well-known drug dealer in the area at the time.

Drugs and cellphones from three other people who were inside the apartment were also stolen.

The men were identified by the surviving witness.

___

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com