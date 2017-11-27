Body found on Lake County beach is Minnetonka man

TWO HARBORS, Minn. (AP) — Authorities in northeaster Minnesota say the body that washed up on a Lake Superior beach over the weekend is a Minnetonka man.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says 45-year-old Derek Hansen was found Saturday morning near Split Rock Lighthouse near Two Harbors. Officials say the investigation so far suggests that Hansen drowned, but circumstances involving his death are still under investigation.

An autopsy will be conducted.