2 youths, both 17, charged in death of Ann Arbor 18-year-old

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Ann Arbor police say they’ve arrested two 17-year-old youths in connection with the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old outside a condominium complex.

Police say Delreno Gracey of Ypsilanti and Jermarius Ellison of Redford Were arrested Monday and arraigned in district court in the Oct. 4 death of Jordan Klee. The two are charged with felony murder, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, conspiracy to commit unarmed robbery and conspiracy to commit larceny. They are being held without bond.

Klee lived along in the complex. A maintenance worker found him with a single gunshot wound lying on a path.

It wasn’t immediately clear if either Gracey or Ellison has an attorney who might comment on the case.