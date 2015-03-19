Kuwait prosecutor’s office throws out alleged coup plot case

KUWAIT CITY (AP) — The Kuwaiti prosecutor’s office has thrown out a case brought by a member of the ruling family and involving an alleged plot — captured on video — to overthrow the government.

The official Kuwait News Agency cited a statement by the prosecutor’s office on Wednesday that said it was throwing out the closely watched case brought by Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al Sabah because of a lack of evidence and insufficient “veracity of details.”

The news agency says the complaint alleged that former prime minister Sheik Nasser Al Mohammad Al Sabah and former parliament speaker Jassem Mohammed Abdul-Mohsem al-Karafi conspired topple the government, established contact with foreign governments, laundered money and tampered with public funds.

Prosecutors launched the probe and ordered it to be carried out in secret last April.