Explosions at Ukrainian towers leave Crimea without power

FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

Explosions at Ukrainian towers leave Crimea without power

 
Share

MOSCOW (AP) — Two electricity transmission towers in Ukraine were damaged by explosions, leaving most of the nearly 2 million people on the disputed Crimean Peninsula without power on Sunday, the Russian Energy Ministry said.

Crimea was annexed by Russia last year but depends on Ukraine for most of its electricity supplies.

Two of the four transmission towers in Kherson, Ukraine, were damaged on Friday. Ukrainian activists calling for an economic blockade of the Black Sea peninsula tried to prevent repair works on Saturday, but retreated after clashes with police.

Around midnight, explosions hit the two other transmission towers, Ukrainian police said. They said it was not immediately clear who was responsible.

Russia’s Energy Ministry said that by Sunday afternoon electricity supplies had been restored to more than a quarter of the population, largely in the major cities, through the use of mobile gas turbine generators.

The Crimean government said it would introduce schedules for supplying electricity and water to households due to the shortage of power-generating capacity. Few buildings in Russia and Ukraine have electrical heat.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, which is based in Crimea, was not affected by the power outage, the Interfax news agency reported, citing a fleet spokesman.