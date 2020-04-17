Man dies 1 day after police confrontation in North Carolina

AVERY’S CREEK, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man who was stunned by sheriff’s deputies and later given a drug overdose reversal medication died in a hospital on Thursday, authorities confirmed.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Matthew Maienza, 41, according to a statement obtained by news outlets.

Maienza struggled physically with two deputies who responded Wednesday to a report of a naked man in a driveway in Avery’s Creek, the office said. The deputies used their stun guns on Maienza, who tried to escape by bike and on foot before being arrested, officials said.

While in custody, Maienza later became unresponsive. A deputy administered Narcan and performed CPR, but he died Thursday at a hospital, the statement said. Authorities did not give a cause of death.