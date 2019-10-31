Vermont city demolishes dam deemed public safety hazard

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — Vermont officials say a dam previously deemed a public safety hazard has been demolished.

The Dunklee Pond Dam in Rutland came down Wednesday.

The Rutland Herald reports that the city and state have been looking at removing the dam since at least 2016.

In August, city officials said the structure was one bad rainstorm away from complete failure, which would be compounded by the dam’s massive sediment buildup.

Houses downstream were evacuated in early 2017 when erosion from a sudden rainstorm triggered fears it might fail.

The Board of Alderman declared it a public safety hazard last year. A no-bid contract for emergency measures was approved last week after a dam retaining wall shifted 3 ½ inches following an Oct. 17 storm.