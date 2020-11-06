U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
2 teens killed after vehicle plunges into Nebraska lake

 
HOLDREGE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities are investing a one-vehicle accident that killed two teenagers after their vehicle went under the water at a Nebraska lake.

Police responding to a 911 call at 11:10 p.m. Thursday about a vehicle going into the water found the car fully submerged in the North Park Lake in Holdrege, Nebraska, the Holdrege Daily Citizen reported.

Officer Stewart Stewart dived into the water when he arrived at the scene, but was unable to locate the vehicle.

Phelps County Attorney Mike Henry, a member of the Holdrege Fire Department who has dive experience, located the vehicle, the newspaper reported.

Its occupants — 16-year-old Austin Riley of Hildreth, Nebraska, and 14-year-old MaKenna James of Wilcox, Nebraska — were both dead at the scene.