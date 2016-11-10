Fort Wayne mayor doing well after undergoing heart surgery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A spokesman for Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry says he’s doing well after undergoing heart bypass surgery.

Spokesman John Perlich says the 65-year-old Democrat is resting comfortably and anticipates returning to regular work activities in the next week to 10 days. He says Deputy Mayor Karl Bandemer is overseeing day-to-day city operations until then.

Cindy Henry, the mayor’s wife, says he underwent quadruple heart bypass surgery on Monday. Family members say the third-term mayor experienced some chest pain Friday. After tests were performed by a cardiologist, a blockage was found in his chest and the surgery was scheduled.