Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Fort Wayne mayor doing well after undergoing heart surgery

 
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A spokesman for Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry says he’s doing well after undergoing heart bypass surgery.

Spokesman John Perlich says the 65-year-old Democrat is resting comfortably and anticipates returning to regular work activities in the next week to 10 days. He says Deputy Mayor Karl Bandemer is overseeing day-to-day city operations until then.

Cindy Henry, the mayor’s wife, says he underwent quadruple heart bypass surgery on Monday. Family members say the third-term mayor experienced some chest pain Friday. After tests were performed by a cardiologist, a blockage was found in his chest and the surgery was scheduled.